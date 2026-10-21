(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has refused to rule out a move for Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora following Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 UEFA Champions League victory over Villarreal at Anfield.

The Reds boss addressed the growing transfer speculation after the 18-year-old midfielder was spotted giving a thumbs-up to fans asking about a prospective move to Merseyside.

Andoni Iraola on Liverpool’s links with Gilberto Mora

Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico after the European thriller, Iraola chose his words carefully when pressed directly on whether Liverpool are finalizing a deal for the Club Tijuana starlet:

“Let’s see. You ask me about players who aren’t ours. I can’t talk about them. There has to be respect between clubs.”

“And well, if you’ll allow me, I have my opinion, obviously, but I prefer not to comment, not about players who aren’t from Liverpool.”

? ¡OJITO! ? El nombre de Gilberto Mora sigue rondando por Liverpool, aunque Andoni Iraola no se comprometió. ??? ? @HBOMaxLat: https://t.co/JQG7BTwdTC#TNTSportsEnHBOMax pic.twitter.com/0v9zOaLhbd — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) October 21, 2026

Andoni Iraola on Gilberto Mora rumours to Liverpool “Let's see. You ask me about players who aren't ours. I can't talk about them. There has to be respect between clubs.” pic.twitter.com/dyIfrhx43y — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 21, 2026

By declining to explicitly deny Liverpool’s interest, Iraola’s measured stance has only fueled rumors that negotiations are progressing behind the scenes for the highly coveted midfielder.

Gilberto Mora wanted by several clubs including Arsenal but Liverpool lead race

Mora has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in North America after debuting for Tijuana at just 15 years old and starring for Mexico during the recent World Cup.

Having celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month, FIFA regulations now permit the attacking midfielder to complete an international transfer to Europe.

While Premier League rivals Arsenal continue to track Mora’s progress, Liverpool have established themselves as frontrunners for his signature.

Reports indicate the Reds have already made direct contact with his representatives and are prepared to meet Tijuana’s valuation of around £35 million (€40m) to secure the generational prospect during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The crown jewel of Mexican football has already backed up the surrounding hype on the pitch, tallying an impressive six goal contributions in seven appearances for Tijuana to start the current term.