Arsenal and Liverpool battle for £30m Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora

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Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta
Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana, but Liverpool could be in stiff competition for the highly rated attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his impressive rise in Mexican football, with several European clubs keeping tabs on his development. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have intensified their efforts to sign him ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal keen on Mora

Mora’s recent progress has also made him an attractive option for Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their creative options for the future. Mikel Arteta’s side could see the teenager as a long-term investment, given his technical ability and potential to become an influential player at the highest level.

The Gunners have reportedly established contact over a possible deal, although convincing Tijuana to part ways with their prized asset could prove challenging. The Mexican club are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of £30 million, which would represent a significant investment in a young player with considerable room for improvement.

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Liverpool also keen on Gilberto Mora

Gilberto Mora in action for Tijuana
Gilberto Mora in action for Tijuana(Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Liverpool, however, could complicate Arsenal’s plans. The Merseyside club have reportedly renewed contact with Mora’s representatives, underlining their determination to win the race for his signature. The Reds’ interest has become increasingly serious, putting them among the leading contenders to secure the youngster’s services.

Mora’s growing reputation is also attracting attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica. That level of competition could make it difficult for Arsenal to complete a deal without moving quickly.

The teenager’s potential arrival would fit Arsenal’s strategy of investing in promising young players who can contribute to the club’s long-term ambitions. Arteta will hope that developing him under his guidance could give the north London side an edge over their rivals.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s renewed efforts mean Arsenal cannot afford to be complacent. With the January window approaching, the battle for Mora’s signature could become one of the more intriguing transfer stories to follow.

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