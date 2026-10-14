Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana, but Liverpool could be in stiff competition for the highly rated attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his impressive rise in Mexican football, with several European clubs keeping tabs on his development. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have intensified their efforts to sign him ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal keen on Mora

Mora’s recent progress has also made him an attractive option for Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their creative options for the future. Mikel Arteta’s side could see the teenager as a long-term investment, given his technical ability and potential to become an influential player at the highest level.

The Gunners have reportedly established contact over a possible deal, although convincing Tijuana to part ways with their prized asset could prove challenging. The Mexican club are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of £30 million, which would represent a significant investment in a young player with considerable room for improvement.

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Liverpool also keen on Gilberto Mora