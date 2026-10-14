Gilberto Mora in action for the Mexican national team (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly had further contacts over the potential transfer of Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The talented 18-year-old attacking midfielder is becoming highly regarded in the game, and it seems he’s set to be at the centre of a battle between two of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Mexican outlet El Porvenir recently mentioned Arsenal’s interest in Mora, but now TEAMtalk state that Liverpool have stepped up their efforts and seem to be moving into a strong position for his signature.

Mora already has 15 goals in 62 first-team appearances for Tijuana, as well as 13 caps and one goal for the senior Mexico national side in his relatively short career so far.

It seems clear that Arsenal or Liverpool would be signing a huge talent if they were to win the race for his signature.

Gilberto Mora transfer fee and other suitors

TEAMtalk also mention other top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City as being keen on Mora, who could cost around £30m.

This is surely a big opportunity for a number of European clubs, as Tijuana will likely be aware that they have to cash in on Mora at some point soon.

The Mexico international already looks too good to stay where he is, and if he really ends up moving for just £30m then he’s surely going to go down as an absolute bargain in the long run.

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Liverpool could be a good move for the teenager, but it’s also not been plain sailing at Anfield for the last year or so.

Arsenal’s project may well look more tempting to someone like Mora, but it seems that for now it’s LFC still leading the race for this exciting transfer.