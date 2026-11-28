(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank has urged Yeremy Pino to improve his disciplinary record after the Spanish attacker picked up another suspension ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Hull City.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Palace’s standout performers during an otherwise disappointing campaign, but his mounting yellow card tally has become a growing concern.

Pino picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season during last weekend’s 3-2 defeat against Coventry City, ruling him out of Sunday’s encounter.

The Spaniard was cautioned again during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League victory over 10-man Real Sociedad, receiving his fourth European booking of the campaign and incurring another suspension.

Thomas Frank urges Yeremy Pino to improve his disciplinary record

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Hull City clash, Frank acknowledged Pino’s importance to Crystal Palace while insisting that the winger needs to address his disciplinary problems.

The Danish manager said (via The Standard): “Yes, I think it’s fair to say. I think he’s a very good player , very important for us and has gone up a level this season, so of course it is disappointing.

“Yes, I think it’s fair to say. I think he’s a very good player — very important for us and has gone up a level this season — so of course it is disappointing.

“It is something he needs to work on. That is too many yellow cards. Of course, we would have loved to play with Yeremy and [Ismaïla] Sarr and JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta] in an important match — three of our best offensive players — but others will need to step up and show what they can do.”

Thomas Frank faces uphill battle to save Crystal Palace from relegation

Appointed earlier this month on a two-and-a-half-year contract following Pierre Sage’s dismissal, Frank faces an uphill battle to keep the Eagles in the top flight.

Palace currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with the division’s leakiest defense, having conceded 24 goals across their opening 10 matches.

Frank suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Coventry City in his first game in charge before securing a morale-boosting first victory against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The Danish manager will now be hoping to carry that momentum into the Premier League as Palace look to climb out of the relegation zone.

While improving Palace’s defensive record will undoubtedly be among Frank’s biggest priorities, keeping his most influential attacking players available will be equally important.