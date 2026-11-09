(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to replace Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace, with the Frenchman’s position under serious threat following another damaging Premier League defeat.

Palace’s disastrous start to the 2026/27 season continued on Sunday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

The result marked the Eagles’ fourth consecutive league loss and left them bottom of the Premier League table, having lost seven of their opening ten matches.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Pierre Sage is on the brink of being sacked.

Taking to X, Romano reported:

“Pierre Sage, on the verge of being sacked by Crystal Palace — as Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League.”

??? Pierre Sage, on the verge of being sacked by Crystal Palace — as #cpfc are bottom of the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Bzgki7z4Th — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2026

Thomas Frank leading candidate to replace Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace

According to Sky Sports, Thomas Frank has emerged as the primary candidate to succeed Sage if Palace finalize his departure.

The former Brentford and Tottenham manager has been out of work since leaving Spurs and could be offered an opportunity to return to Premier League management.

As per the report, the Danish coach is the leading candidate to succeed Sage should Palace proceed with the sacking.

Interestingly, Frank was reportedly considered by the Eagles during the summer before they ultimately appointed Sage.

His name has now resurfaced following Palace’s alarming collapse towards the bottom of the table.

Frank established an impressive reputation during his time at Brentford, guiding the club into the Premier League and earning praise for his tactical organisation and ability to compete against teams with considerably greater resources.

Although his subsequent spell at Tottenham did not deliver the success he had hoped for, his previous work at Brentford could make him an attractive option for a club fighting to avoid relegation.

The report adds that other names under consideration by the Palace board includes Sean Dyche, Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard, and Vitor Matos.

Current Palace disaster shows just how good Oliver Glasner was

The ongoing crisis at Selhurst Park shows the massive void left by former manager Oliver Glasner.

Under Glasner, Palace operated as a highly disciplined, defensively organized, and potent counter-attacking side that competed comfortably in the top half.

Glasner also guided them to three trophies including a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last season and a FA Cup in 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Sage’s tenure has unraveled rapidly, leaving the Eagles with the worst defensive record in the Premier League and placed to the bottom of the table, making a swift managerial change a necessity to avoid a prolonged relegation battle.