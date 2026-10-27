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Crystal Palace are reportedly considering appointing Thomas Frank as their next manager, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss emerging as a leading candidate to replace Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park.

According to a Football Insider report, Frank remains highly regarded by influential figures at the club, and his Premier League experience could make him an attractive option if Palace decide to change managers.

Thomas Frank could be an ideal appointment for Crystal Palace

The 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in February, but his achievements at Brentford continue to earn him admirers across English football.

Frank guided the Bees into the Premier League and helped establish them as a competitive top-flight side despite their comparatively limited resources. His ability to develop players and build an organised team could appeal to Palace as they assess their options.

The Eagles are reportedly concerned about Sage’s performances, and recent results have increased pressure on the Frenchman. Frank’s Premier League management experience could provide greater stability during a difficult period.

However, his disappointing spell at Tottenham remains a concern. Palace previously considered the Dane before appointing Sage, and decision-makers are reportedly carefully evaluating whether Frank is the right fit this time.

Crystal Palace eyeing multiple options

Frank is not the only candidate being considered by Palace. Sean Dyche and Rob Edwards have also emerged as potential replacements, giving the club several options if they decide to change managers.

The Eagles will need to weigh up Frank’s previous success at Brentford against his struggles in north London before making a final decision.

His availability could make negotiations relatively straightforward, although Palace must first determine whether they are ready to part ways with Sage.

Frank is reportedly keen to return to Premier League management when the right opportunity arises, and the Palace job could offer him a chance to rebuild his reputation.

For now, the club are continuing to assess their options. If Sage’s results don’t improve, Frank could become a serious contender for the Selhurst Park job in the coming weeks.