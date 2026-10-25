Pierre Sage, Manager of Crystal Palace reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Crystal Palace at Europa-Park Stadion on August 15, 2026 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been urged to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window, with a new centre-back potentially crucial to Pierre Sage’s future at Selhurst Park.

According to a Football Insider report, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes the French manager needs additional defensive reinforcements to address the club’s disappointing start to the season.

Crystal Palace need defensive reinforcements

Sage has come under considerable pressure following a series of poor results, with Palace’s defensive struggles raising serious questions about his long-term future. Their heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton further intensified scrutiny of the manager.

The Eagles have conceded 17 goals in their opening seven Premier League matches, highlighting the scale of the problems facing Sage. Wyness believes the club’s difficulties cannot be attributed entirely to the manager, especially after key defensive players departed in the summer.

Crystal Palace sold Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz, leaving Sage with fewer established options at the back. Wyness believes recruiting a centre-back in January could help restore stability and give the manager a better opportunity to turn results around.

The former Everton executive has also urged Sage to adopt a more pragmatic approach, suggesting defensive solidity should take priority as the team tries to regain form.

Pierre Sage faces crucial months at Selhurst Park

However, Palace must navigate the coming weeks before the January transfer window opens. Sage will need to demonstrate that he can adapt his tactics to the players available and improve the team’s defensive organisation.

Wyness believes the manager’s willingness to make tactical adjustments could prove decisive in determining whether he retains the confidence of the club’s hierarchy.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that Sean Dyche could emerge as a leading candidate if Palace decide to dismiss Sage. The former Burnley and Everton manager is known for his disciplined defensive approach.

Palace have backed Sage so far, but further disappointing results could increase pressure on the Frenchman.

Signing a quality centre-back in January could provide a significant boost, although Sage may need to deliver immediate improvements to secure his position until then.