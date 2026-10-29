Nottingham Forest “on the right track” claims under pressure Glasner

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner has insisted that Nottingham Forest are heading in the right direction, despite their struggles to start the season.

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The big storylines in the big 6 clubs are keeping Nottingham Forest out of the headlines right now, but there are plotlines bubbling under the surface at the City Ground ready to burst to the surface.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season under new manager Oliver Glasner, and there is pressure on Austrian already. His team are 18th in the table, with just 6 points from 8 games. Their next four games see them face Brentford away, Man City, Bournemouth away and then Chelsea, so things aren’t getting any easier for him and his team.

They have conceded 10 goals, significantly fewer than the teams around them, but have scored just 6 of their own.

Glasner respects the point – but fans may feel differently

“The first thing I learned in the Premier League is to respect the point, especially away from home,” he said after Friday’s draw against Ipswich.

“The result doesn’t reflect the performance. But I don’t know a different solution than just keep going, because everyone feels we are on the right track.”

“Respecting the point” is just not the sort of phrase fans want to hear, especially when you’ve just faced Ipswich. Glasner deserves time, but he needs to convince others that he and his team are indeed “on the right track,” because we’re not sure “everyone” thinks they are as he claims.

The fact that he’s got a notoriously explosive owner watching over his shoulder won’t help any sense of stability at the club right now.