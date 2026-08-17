Oliver Glasner claims transfer promise made over key player by Nottingham Forest ownership

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner has said that he’s been told Nottingham Forest are looking to hold onto their starting players.

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Nottingham Forest are a very interesting club to watch this weekend as the Premier League kicks off. Nobody is quite sure where they stand – after a superb return to the top flight they built a strong team and almost qualified for the Champions League.

But last season turned into a disaster, and they only narrowly avoided relegation. Now they have a new manager in place – Oliver Glasner – and are looking to build back to where they were again.

One thing they can’t do if they want to kick on is sell starters. Man City’s record breaking £115m offer for Elliot Anderson was too good to turn down. But according to Glasner, who spoke after Forest’s 2-0 friendly win over Brest, no other starters would be leaving.

Gibbs-White going nowhere says Glasner

“It was clear after selling Elliot Anderson that none of our starters will leave the club. That’s a commitment from the ownership and no player has asked to leave the club,” Glasner said in quotes picked up by the Daily Mail.

The highest value star left after Anderson departed is Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been linked with moves. His coach insists it’s a non starter.

“[Gibbs-White leaving] was never a topic. We didn’t have to talk about it – it was a non-verbal agreement. We looked each other in the eye, because we want to be successful. If we want to strengthen the squad it makes no sense to sell starters.”

With just a couple of weeks left in the window, it looks like Glasner will get to keep his star man.