12 G/A in 12 games: Why aren't Arsenal trying to sign this underrated star to fix problem position?

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal need an attacking midfielder, and yet there’s one obvious name who isn’t even getting a look in at the moment, and that’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England international is currently on a run of 13 goal contributions in his last 12 Premier League games, having scored and set one up for Nottingham Forest in their game against Liverpool today.

Capable of playing centrally or on the left, Gibbs-White is a superb talent who’s just entering his peak years, and yet there’s been a strange lack of transfer speculation associated with him this summer.

He was also left out of England’s World Cup squad for no obvious reason, so perhaps he’d be tempted to get a big move to help him make it in the future.

Arsenal need a signing like Morgan Gibbs-White

Arsenal signed Eberechi Eze last summer, but he hasn’t quite had the impact many will have expected, while this summer’s signing Christos Tzolis has started brightly but isn’t quite the big name many fans will have been dreaming of in this transfer window.

Gibbs-White could fit the bill, with the 26-year-old hitting an impressive 18 goals in all competitions from midfield last season.

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Meanwhile, see below for his recent Premier League record in terms of scoring and creating…

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored or assisted 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League games:

? vs. Brighton

? vs. Man City

? vs. Fulham

? vs. Tottenham

? vs. Aston Villa

???vs. Burnley

??? vs. Sunderland

?? vs. Chelsea

? vs. Man Utd

? vs. Bournemouth

? vs. Leeds

?? vs.… pic.twitter.com/3TUoplVtKc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

Gibbs-White is surely one of the most consistent attacking performers out there in English football right now, and as other signings have got away from them, this is surely one that Arsenal should seriously consider.

The Gunners have notably missed out on Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola, Vinicius Junior, and probably Julian Alvarez so far this summer.

We’re reliably told that AFC are now looking at Lille’s 21-year-old talent Matias Fernandez-Pardo in that area of their squad, but Gibbs-White has the benefit of already being proven in the Premier League.

Morgan Gibbs-White helping Forest to a point at Liverpool

At the time of writing, Gibbs-White has put in another influential display for Forest away to Liverpool and looks on course to guide them to a point.

It’s 2-2 at this moment in time, with around ten minutes to go, and Gibbs-White has been key to this impressive performance.

Playing as a wide-forward this afternoon, Gibbs-White set up Dan Ndoye for the opening goal, and put away a penalty to put Forest back in front.

With just a few days left of the window, could another big performance like this earn him a big move?