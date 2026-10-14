Man United board issues decisive ultimatum to Carrick after Atletico Madrid defeat

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick’s position at Manchester United is reportedly becoming increasingly uncertain, with the club’s hierarchy unhappy with recent performances and the next three matches potentially decisive for his future.



United’s season has quickly gone from disappointing to worrying.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid extended their winless run to five matches, while they also sit in the bottom half of the Premier League.

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Carrick has received plenty of backing until now, but that patience could finally be running thin.

Man United board unhappy as Carrick enters decisive run

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester United’s board are not satisfied with the team’s recent displays and Carrick’s position is now considered at risk.

Schira reports that the upcoming matches against Leeds United, Como and Bournemouth will be particularly important in determining whether the former United midfielder remains in charge.

That represents a notable shift from the message coming out of Old Trafford only days ago, when Carrick was still being given time and confidence to turn things around.

The Atletico defeat appears to have increased the urgency considerably.

United cannot keep backing Carrick without seeing improvement

There is an argument that Carrick deserves patience.

He took over during a difficult period last season and helped guide United back into the Champions League.

Sacking him after a handful of poor results would once again raise questions about the club’s long-term planning. But there also has to be a limit.

Reuters reported that the defeat in Madrid left United with only two wins this season, while Lisandro Martinez’s public criticism of the hierarchy has added further tension around the club.

That is the bigger problem for Carrick. Poor results can be survived when performances are improving and the atmosphere is stable. Right now, United have neither.

Leeds therefore suddenly feels enormous. A convincing response could calm everything down and give Carrick breathing room. Another defeat would make the calls for change much harder for INEOS to ignore.

Carrick may still have the board’s support, but the next three matches now look less like an ordinary run of fixtures and more like an audition to keep his job.

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