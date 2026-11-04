(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has admitted he was disappointed with how Matheus Cunha’s extraordinary performance against AS Roma ended after the Brazilian was sent off during Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory.

Cunha was the hero at Old Trafford, scoring twice in the closing stages to complete a remarkable comeback after United had trailed 2-0 at half-time.

However, his memorable evening ended in frustration when he received a second yellow card right before the end of the game.

Despite the dismissal, Carrick was full of praise for the Brazilian’s contribution, highlighting the passion and determination that helped United end their nine-match winless run.

Michael Carrick reacts to Matheus Cunha red card against Roma

Speaking after the match, Carrick admitted that Cunha’s dismissal had taken some of the shine off an otherwise outstanding individual performance.

However, the United manager was keen to focus on the qualities that made the Brazilian such an important player during the comeback.

Carrick said (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano):

“I was a bit disappointed with how it finished, but it just shows how much he cares and he’s willing to do when he’s in that frame of mind. When he’s in that mood, and he plays like that… that’s why we want him here.”

Cunha received his first yellow card for taking his shirt off during a wild celebration following his 86th-minute winner, before receiving a second booking minutes later for a late challenge on Leonardo Balerdi.

Cunha helped Man United end their winless streak

Manchester United appeared to be heading towards another disappointing result after falling 2-0 behind against Roma.

With Carrick already facing intense pressure following nine consecutive matches without a victory, the situation looked increasingly concerning at half-time.

However, United produced a remarkable second-half response, with Cunha playing a central role in all three goals.

The Brazilian won a penalty in the 58th minute, allowing captain Bruno Fernandes to reduce the deficit from the spot.

Cunha then took matters into his own hands during the closing stages.

He scored in the 83rd minute to bring United level before striking again just three minutes later to complete the comeback.

His 86th-minute winner sparked wild celebrations at Old Trafford as United turned a two-goal deficit into a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The result ended the Red Devils’ nine-match winless streak across all competitions and provided Carrick with a much-needed boost.

For Cunha, it was a performance that demonstrated his ability to influence matches at the highest level, although his red card ultimately prevented him from celebrating the final whistle alongside his teammates on the pitch.