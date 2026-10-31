Manchester United manager Michael Carrick at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick delivered a defiant response when questioned about his future following Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 45-year-old is under mounting pressure after United’s winless run extended to nine matches across all competitions, leaving the club languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Despite growing speculation surrounding his position, Carrick appeared confident that he would remain in charge for Tuesday’s Champions League encounter against Roma.

Michael Carrick gives one-word answer about Manchester United future

Speaking directly to TNT Sports in his post-match interview in West London, the 45-year-old manager was bluntly asked whether he expects to remain in charge for United’s upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against AS Roma on Tuesday.

Carrick responded with a simple, unequivocal one-word reply (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano): “Yes!”

? Michael Carrick when asked by TNT if he expects to be in charge for next game vs AS Roma. “Yes”. pic.twitter.com/tz8mM0ez2U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2026

Manchester United winless in nine as Carrick’s future hangs in balance

Despite Carrick’s public confidence, his position at Old Trafford hangs dangerously in the balance.

The 2-0 setback at Stamford Bridge, sealed by second-half strikes from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer alongside a red card for Lisandro Martínez, extended United’s winless streak to nine matches across all competitions.

The alarming slump represents the club’s longest run without a win since November 1988, leaving the Red Devils sit 17th in the Premier League table with just seven points from nine games.

With board executives Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada taking the unusual step of boarding on the team bus after the match and reported negotiations ongoing with prospective targets like Eddie Howe, senior figures at Old Trafford face a massive decision ahead.

The comments from Carrick suggests that he remains focused on improving performances rather than allowing speculation about his future to dominate preparations.

However, the manager’s confidence does not necessarily guarantee that he will remain in charge, with the final decision resting with Manchester United’s hierarchy.