(Photo via the Sun Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada were spotted making an unusual move following the club’s latest Premier League defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

According to video footage shared by The Sun, both Wilcox and Berrada were filmed boarding the Manchester United team bus alongside the playing squad following the match.

The action is particularly unusual because senior board executives typically travel back to Manchester separately or via private transport rather than riding on the team coach with the players and coaching staff.

The decision for the top hierarchy to join the squad directly on the bus has raised eyebrows across the footballing world, reflecting the immense gravity of the club’s ongoing crisis and signaling that serious internal discussions are taking place behind closed doors.

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada spotted getting on the Man Utd team bus after Chelsea defeat ? pic.twitter.com/yGe020mxUA — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 31, 2026

Michael Carrick facing growing pressure after Chelsea defeat

The unusual moment comes with head coach Michael Carrick under overwhelming pressure as United’s horrid form continues.

Following the 2-0 defeat in West London, which featured a red card for Lisandro Martínez and goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, traveling supporters at Stamford Bridge once again made their voices heard.

While fans applauded Carrick and the players, vocal chants were aimed directly at Wilcox and Berrada from the away end, criticizing the club’s recruitment and summer transfer strategy.

With United currently undergoing their longest winless streak since 1988, and facing a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Roma on Tuesday, Carrick is under immense pressure to deliver.

While he maintains that his job is safe, it really is becoming a matter of when rather than if as a sack could ultimately become his fate.