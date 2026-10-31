Video: Morgan Rogers scores solo stunner to put Chelsea 1-0 up vs Manchester United

Morgan Rogers celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers has opened the scoring in today’s big Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has been superb for Chelsea since his summer transfer from Aston Villa, and he showed his quality again this afternoon with a lovely solo effort.

Taking on the entire Man Utd defence by himself, Rogers ran through before calmly chipping the ball in to make it 1-0 to Chelsea.

See below for a clip of Rogers’ sublime effort as he gives Chelsea the advantage in this game and piles the pressure onto United manager Michael Carrick…

1-0 CHELSEA!!! WHAT A GOAL BY MORGAN ROGERS ??? pic.twitter.com/053cyXeCSp — the Daily Briefing (@daiIybriefing) October 31, 2026

Pictures from TNT Sports

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Chelsea weren’t at their best in the first half, but this was a dream start to the second period as Rogers struck in the 50th minute.

It will be intriguing to see how United can respond to this after mostly dominating in terms of clear cut chances in that wasteful opening 45 minutes.

Morgan Rogers the difference-maker for Chelsea

Rogers was signed by Chelsea for precisely this reason – the ability to conjure up something out of nothing in a big game.

The 24-year-old is now on six goals and four assists since moving to CFC in the summer, and there’ll surely be plenty more to come.

Contrast that to United, who don’t really have a reliable goal-scorer in their team right now, with striker Benjamin Sesko out with a long-term injury, while the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo aren’t really consistent enough.

Chelsea spent a lot of money on Rogers, but goals like this are a reminder of why he was considered such hot property on the transfer market before moving from Villa Park to Stamford Bridge.