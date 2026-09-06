Morgan Rogers of Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League earlier today.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea two minutes into the game, but Arsenal fought back through Kai Havertz, who scored the equaliser in the 25th minute. Arsenal dominated the majority of the game and scored the winning goal of the game early in the second half through Martin Ødegaard.

Morgan Rogers taunted after Arsenal defeat

Rogers scored the opening goal, but ended up on the losing side with Chelsea, and he faced taunts from Arsenal fans when he was substituted. The midfielder was heavily linked with Arsenal before his move to Chelsea, and the Gunners fans taunted him with remarks that he should have signed for a big club instead of joining Chelsea.

Arsenal fans sing to Morgan Rogers after he is substituted: “You should have signed for a big club…” pic.twitter.com/oaTfZoQ1fn — Layth (@laythy29) September 6, 2026

Rogers has done quite well since joining the Blues, and he has impressed in the Premier League.

Despite the defeat against Arsenal, Rogers produced an effective performance for his team, and there is no doubt that he will be a key player for the remainder of the season as well.

Chelsea have started the season well under new manager Xabi Alonso, and there were plenty of positives for them despite the defeat against Arsenal. The defending Premier League champions were always the favourites heading into the game with a much more settled side.

Chelsea will feel that they can improve in the coming months.

Rogers remains important for Chelsea

Meanwhile, Rogers will look to build on his strong start to life at Chelsea and improve further. The Blues will be hoping to return to the Champions League and fight for trophies this season. Rogers will be crucial to their hopes of doing well.