Top 10 Premier League signings of the summer by rating: Big guns firing but bargain buys shine too

Enzo Fernandez in action for Man City vs Coventry (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Man City will be pleased by their summer business – but teams up and down the league have found hits.

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We’re now 6 games into the new Premier League season, and we’ve had a chance to see some of this summer’s signings in action.

WhoScored’s ratings system give us a good way to take a very general look at who is thriving of the many players brought into the division this summer. The list of the top ten performers in the league so far has a really interesting mix of players.

Chelsea's £117m man Morgan Rogers has comfortably been the Premier League signing of the season so far ? pic.twitter.com/bjqgwUdA2y — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 12, 2026

Big guns firing – but bargains making themselves known too

The top 10 makes a fascinating combination of the very biggest names and fees, combined with some under the radar hits.

Chelsea and Man City will be happy – their £100m+ men are all in there. Morgan Rogers tops the list, Elliot Anderson is 5th, and Enzo Fernandez is 7th. They all have to keep delivering at this level to make their fees worthwhile, but they’ve all made the best possible start in that direction.

Two defenders join Rogers in the top 3 – Tarik Muharemovic has been superb for Leeds, while Luka Vuskovic is living up to his big reputation as a youngster.

The real sleeper hits are those doing a job for teams who have over-performed – Nobel Mendy at Hull is a great example, sitting in 8th. His teammate Konstantinos Tzolakis has made a superb start in goal for the Tigers, and is 4th.

A final shout out to Savio, who has made it to 6th place despite Tottenham not having won a game all season.