Photo via beINSPORTS_EN

Morgan Rogers continued his blistering form in a Chelsea shirt, lighting up the pitch once again with a moment of pure quality against Hull City.

The attacking midfielder wasted no time making his mark on the contest, opening the scoring in just the 7th minute through a lightning-fast transition.

Xabi Alonso’s side demonstrated their devastating threat on the break, carving Hull City open with surgical precision.

Morgan Rogers gives Chelsea the lead

The goal came from a lightning quick Chelsea counter attack as the Blues played some quick passes forward on the break.

The ball came to Joao Pedro who played a perfect pass into the Rogers’ stride.

Taking the ball in full stride, Rogers driving into box and unleashed a low and hard strike.

The shot beat the Hull City goalkeeper at his near post before he could react, nestling firmly into the back of the net to cap off a textbook counter-attacking move.

Watch the goal below:

A clinical counter-attack and Morgan Rogers opens the scoring at Stamford Bridge ?#CFC pic.twitter.com/LJ3byRgovh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 12, 2026

Morgan Rogers has been excellent since his £117m Chelsea transfer

Since completing his high-profile £117 million switch from Aston Villa this summer, Rogers has immediately hit the ground running under Xabi Alonso.

The England international has seamlessly integrated into Chelsea’s dynamic attacking setup, quickly justifying his record price tag.

In his initial 2026/27 Premier League outings, Rogers has already racked up 2 goals and 1 assist in just 259 minutes of action.

Averaging a shot per game and maintaining an impressive match rating over 8.0 across his fixtures, his ability to carry the ball forward and create chances in the final third has added a ruthless edge to Chelsea’s frontline.

With 10 key passes and 2 big chances created already this campaign, Rogers is proving to be the focal catalyst in Alonso’s tactical setup.