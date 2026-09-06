Morgan Rogers has given Chelsea the lead against Arsenal inside two minutes and it is a brilliant goal.
Rogers, who was linked with Arsenal all summer long, has volleyed in a strike first time from just outside the edge of the box after the Gunners failed to clear a deep free-kick launched into the box by Reece James.
This is the first goal Arsenal have conceded this season. It is the perfect start for Xabi Alonso at the Emirates.
Watch the goal below:
Morgan Rogers stuns the Emirates with a brilliant first-time strike inside 90 seconds ??? #CFC pic.twitter.com/gi3eqYaVfw
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026
The early goal carried extra narrative weight given the intense transfer saga surrounding Rogers over the summer window.
The versatile attacker was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal for months, with speculation mounting that Mikel Arteta made him a top priority target to bolster the Gunners’ frontline.
However, Chelsea hijacked the deal late in the window, making a decisive swoop to secure his signature.
The Englishman even appeared to take a sly dig at Arsenal after Chelsea announcement.
Rogers’ immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium serves as a dramatic twist of fate, punishing the club that spent the summer pursuing him and delivering Chelsea an invaluable advantage early on.
Morgan Rogers proving his £117m Chelsea price tag
Arriving at Stamford Bridge for a staggering £117 million deal, making him the most expensive British signing in football history, Rogers faced immense expectations from the moment he arrived.
Any questions over whether the hefty price tag would weigh down the 24-year-old have been emphatically answered on the pitch.
By hitting the ground running in Xabi Alonso’s system, Rogers has demonstrated why Chelsea fought so hard for his signature.
In three Premier League games so far, he has scored twice and assisted one.
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