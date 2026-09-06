Photo via beINSPORTS_EN

Morgan Rogers has given Chelsea the lead against Arsenal inside two minutes and it is a brilliant goal.

Rogers, who was linked with Arsenal all summer long, has volleyed in a strike first time from just outside the edge of the box after the Gunners failed to clear a deep free-kick launched into the box by Reece James.

This is the first goal Arsenal have conceded this season. It is the perfect start for Xabi Alonso at the Emirates.

Watch the goal below: