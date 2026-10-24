David Moyes spotted furious with referee during Arsenal vs Everton

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Everton manager David Moyes was spotted angrily protesting towards the referee during the first half of his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Scottish manager appeared frustrated with a decision that went against his team as Everton attempted to find a way back into the contest after conceding an early goal.

BBC Sport journalist Alex Howell, who was covering the match live from north London, reported that Moyes was visibly unhappy with the match officials.

The incident came during a difficult opening period for the visitors, who found themselves trailing following an early goal from Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa.

David Moyes’ furious reaction against Arsenal

Reporting live from Emirates Stadium, BBC Sport Arsenal reporter Alex Howell provided details on the escalating tension along the touchline as Moyes voiced his anger at the match officials.

The Everton manager was unhappy after his side were denied what he believed should have been a free-kick.

“David Moyes is unhappy with something. He is animatedly shouting towards the referee for a foul that he feels Everton should have had.”

Moyes’ outburst came as the Toffees struggled to gain a foothold in the match, with decisions failing to fall the visitors’ way during a difficult opening period in North London.

Ezri Konsa gives Arsenal an early lead

On the pitch, Mikel Arteta’s side made a dream start to the contest, taking the lead after just six minutes.

Defender Ezri Konsa found the back of the net to register his first Arsenal goal since arriving at the club, firing home from a well-worked set-piece routine to put the Gunners ahead 1-0.

With 40 minutes played, Arsenal continue to hold the 1-0 advantage, maintaining steady control over the tempo while Everton search for a route back into the game.

Arsenal will want to take advantage of Manchester City’s defeat against Aston Villa

The Gunners enter this match with added motivation following Manchester City’s defeat against Aston Villa earlier in the day.

The Cityzens suffered their first defeat of the season, with Unai Emery’s side ending their perfect record with a 2-1 win.

Knowing that a win would allow them to capitalise on their title rivals’ slip-up and see them go level on points with the league leaders will be added motivation for Arteta’s side to see the job done.