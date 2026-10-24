(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal secured a composed 2-0 victory over Everton at Emirates Stadium, with central defenders Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhãaes providing the decisive goals to keep Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in the Premier League title race.

By finding the net against the Toffees, Konsa and Gabriel ensured Arsenal achieved a rare scoring feat for the first time in over two and a half years.

This match marks the first time two central defenders have scored in the same Premier League game for the Gunners since February 2024, when William Saliba and Gabriel both netted in a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before Gabriel doubled the lead in the 68th minute to seal all three points.

In Gabriel and Konsa, this is the first time two centre-backs have scored in a game for Arsenal since February 2024 (Saliba & Gabriel vs West Ham) ? pic.twitter.com/p6RWNHMwmq — afcnewsroom (@afcnewsroom) October 24, 2026

Arsenal’s set-piece threat returns against Everton

The victory also highlighted Arsenal’s ability to create goals from dead-ball situations.

Under Arteta and set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, the Gunners have developed a reputation for using corners and free-kicks to create dangerous scoring opportunities.

Konsa’s early goal was particularly significant as it ended Arsenal’s wait for a non-penalty set-piece goal, with the club having reportedly gone without one since May.

The defender’s finish demonstrated the importance of well-rehearsed routines and movement inside the penalty area.

Gabriel’s second-half header provided another example of Arsenal’s aerial threat.

The Brazilian has become one of the Premier League’s most dangerous defenders in attacking situations, regularly positioning himself to challenge for deliveries into the box.

His combination of physical strength, timing and movement makes him a difficult opponent to contain.

With Konsa also demonstrating his ability to contribute goals, Arsenal possess multiple threats whenever they win set-pieces.

That could prove particularly valuable during a demanding season in which tight matches may be decided by small margins.

Arsenal move level on points with Manchester City

The comfortable home victory proved particularly vital following results elsewhere in the English top flight.

City entered the weekend with a perfect Premier League record but suffered their first loss of the campaign as Unai Emery’s side secured a 2-1 victory.

The result presented Arsenal with an opportunity to close the gap on their title rivals.

Arteta’s team responded by securing a convincing 2-0 victory at the Emirates, moving level on points with City at the top of the standings.

The result also maintained Arsenal’s momentum as they look to challenge for another Premier League title.