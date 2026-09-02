Rio Ferdinand praises Arsenal transfers, including "one of the bargains of the season"

Bruno Guimaraes and Rio Ferdinand (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Arsenal’s transfer window despite some criticism from the club’s fans.

The Gunners brought in some exciting new players earlier in the window, but there was a lack of activity late on that arguably leaves them a little light in attack.

Still, Ferdinand believes it has to go down as a positive window for Arsenal, with the pundit particularly impressed with what he’s seen from Christos Tzolis so far.

The Greece international is not the biggest name just yet, but has started brightly since his move from Club Brugge, and Ferdinand can see him being one of the best bargain buys of the season.

Rio Ferdinand on Arsenal transfers and Christos Tzolis bargain

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand responded to the transfer window after it closed last night, commenting on Man Utd’s sensible spending.

As well as that, he also had plenty of positive words for the way Arsenal did their business as he made it clear he’s expecting big things from Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ezri Konsa.

“I think they’ve strengthened. They they look stronger,” Ferdinand said of Arsenal.

“You got Ezri Konsa, top player, top centre half, reliable, will play many games and will never let him down I don’t think.

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“And Bruno Guimaraes is a fantastic midfielder who I think is a great signing for them in terms of the mix that they needed, the type of player they needed. I think Bruno is a perfect signing for them.”

He added: “They didn’t have to go crazy in terms of like loads and loads of players, but I think they’ve been really efficient in the way that they’ve gone and bought players this this in this window.

“Tzolis is going to be a winger I think we’re going to have to watch out for this year.

“I think he’s going to do some good stuff and I think he’s going to look like a snip and maybe could end up being one of the buys of the season. Definitely one of the bargains of the season.”

Some perspective for Arsenal

Arsenal fans won’t be entirely satisfied with how this transfer window panned out, but it’s perhaps also worth remembering how far they’ve come.

This is still largely the same squad that won the Premier League title and reached two cup finals last season, plus the additions of Tzolis, Guimaraes, and Konsa.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard missed so many games with injuries last season, just having them a bit more available could make a huge difference.

Elsewhere, exciting youngsters like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman are a year older and should play more often, while Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will benefit from being more settled after their first season at the Emirates Stadium.