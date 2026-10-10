Photo via fuboTVCanada

Bruno Guimaraes scored a stunning goal from outside the box to complete a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for Arsenal against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

The substitute made an immediate impact to secure all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side after James Justin had surprisingly put the visitors ahead.

Bruno Guimaraes scores to complete comeback for Arsenal

Leeds United quieted the North London crowd when James Justin turned in Gabriel Gudmundsson’s low cross past David Raya to give the visitors a deserved lead.

However, Arsenal rallied back swiftly. Riccardo Calafiori continued his brilliant start to the new season, as he leveled the score seven minutes later, turning in a cushioned header from Ben White inside the box.

With the match balanced on a knife-edge, Arteta introduced Bruno Guimarães off the bench.

Just minutes after stepping onto the pitch, the midfielder ignited the move himself by taking a quick restart before surging forward.

Martin Odegaard played the ball into Declan Rice, who cleverly flicked it into the path of Guimarães on the edge of the box.

The Brazilian unleashed a thunderous first-time strike into the bottom corner, beating James Trafford to cap off a thrilling turnaround.

Declan Rice's flick came off to perfection, and Bruno Guimarães slotted it home to give Arsenal a come-from-behind victory over Leeds United. pic.twitter.com/8kZHldj0Fk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 10, 2026

? BRUNO GUIMARAES WITH A BRILLIANT GOAL! Arsenal take the lead against Leeds! pic.twitter.com/lJS9m2BvCl — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) October 10, 2026

Bruno proving to be the difference maker for Mikel Arteta

The spectacular strike highlighted Bruno Guimaraes’ growing reputation for delivering decisive moments in high-pressure situations.

Interestingly, both of his goals in an Arsenal shirt have come from distance outside the penalty area, both assisted by midfield partner Declan Rice, and both served as vital match-winners.

Bruno Guimarães is Mikel Arteta's man for making a difference off the bench in the Premier League ? Sunderland (A): Subbed on 46', scored on 58' ?

Leeds (H): Subbed on 63', scored on 70' ? pic.twitter.com/TWXvxiEHdx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 10, 2026

Watch his match winner Sunderland

His latest long-range rocket ensured Arsenal maintain their strong momentum near the top of the Premier League table alongside Manchester City.

Guimaraes’ game-changing contribution off the bench cements his value in Arteta’s squad as a crucial big-match weapon capable of turning fixtures around in an instant.