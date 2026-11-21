Bruno Guimaraes arriving for Newcastle vs Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been booed by Newcastle United fans on his return to St James’ Park this evening.

The Brazil international left Newcastle for Arsenal in the summer, having been a key player and club captain with his former employers.

Unsurprisingly, it seems his departure hasn’t gone down at all well as Newcastle fans gave him a frosty reception as he stepped off the Arsenal team bus on his return today.

Watch below as Guimaraes is booed by the waiting crowds as he prepares to take on Newcastle for the first time as an Arsenal player…

? NOT a warm welcome for Bruno Guimaraes as he arrives at St James' Park as an Arsenal player for the first time ? pic.twitter.com/J7czwdgecI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 21, 2026

This perhaps seems a bit harsh on someone who always gave their all for the black and white shirt, but it’s clear that his departure left a bad taste.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes looking to go eight points ahead of City

Arsenal won 2-1 away to Newcastle last season and if they can pick up another three points at St James’ Park today then they’ll already be eight points clear of Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca’s side are on an awful run of form right now, having drawn 1-1 at home to Fulham today to make it four Premier League games in a row without a win.

This could be a huge opportunity for Arsenal to already give themselves such a big lead in the title race that it might quite realistically end City’s hopes before we’ve even reached Christmas.

Guimaraes will be starting for the Gunners and is sure to be a key player for them again today alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Mikel Arteta’s midfield.