Mikel Arteta and Ross Wilson (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNT Sports)

Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson has spoken about how the summer transfer window panned out for his club.

Overall, Wilson told TNT Sports that Newcastle were happy to allow Anthony Gordon to join Barcelona with their blessing.

However, Wilson admitted that Newcastle also had to adapt at points, for instance with the sale of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, which is a move they were not really “comfortable” with…

“Bruno Guimaraes was not a transfer we were really comfortable with.” ? Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson reflects on the club’s major departures this summer. ?? @jules_breach | ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/63FkkeRPVN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 5, 2026

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Overall, though, Newcastle have made a decent start to the season despite losing so many key players, with some smart signings also being made.

NUFC fans will probably be feeling a bit more optimistic than they were a few weeks ago, with new manager Matthias Jaissle also looking like a strong appointment to replace the departing Eddie Howe.

Bruno Guimaraes should prove a superb signing for Arsenal

It will have been a blow to lose Guimaraes, as Wilson made clear, but Arsenal fans will be delighted to see the Brazil international moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Guimaraes showed himself to be a quality player at Newcastle, and he’s just the kind of experienced and proven winner Arsenal needed to get to help them continue their recent progress under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season but were beaten by PSG on penalties in the Champions League final, so there are still ways they can improve.

Guimaraes was one of many midfielders to move this summer, but in such an inflated market he actually looks like someone Arsenal managed to get for a very reasonable fee.

Newcastle can probably also be pleased with the business they did there, as they still managed to bring in a good amount of money for an ageing player.