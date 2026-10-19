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Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €60 million offer to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, the Gunners are considering a move for the Morocco international, who could be allowed to leave the Spanish giants in January after struggling to secure regular playing time.

Brahim Diaz could be an ideal addition for Arsenal

The 27-year-old has found opportunities difficult to come by this season, managing just 198 minutes across five appearances. His limited involvement has reportedly increased his frustration, potentially opening the door to a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal are looking to add more creativity and versatility to their attacking department, and Diaz could be an attractive option for Arteta. His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or on the left wing would provide the Spanish manager with greater tactical flexibility.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has previously demonstrated his technical quality and ability to influence matches in the final third. His close control, intelligent movement and eye for goal could make him a useful addition as Arsenal look to compete for major honours.

Diaz is also reportedly open to returning to the Premier League, where he could enjoy a more prominent role. Arsenal believe his versatility would strengthen their attacking options and provide additional competition across the forward line.

Real Madrid could accept €60m for Diaz

However, completing a deal will depend on Real Madrid’s willingness to sanction his departure. According to the report, manager Jose Mourinho could approve a sale to help finance reinforcements elsewhere in the squad.

Arsenal are prepared to offer €60 million, with discussions between the clubs potentially taking place in December.

The Gunners will nevertheless need to assess whether such a substantial investment represents the right move for their squad.

With the January window approaching, Diaz’s future could become an important transfer story, particularly if Arsenal formalise their interest and Real Madrid agree to negotiate.