Potential Van Dijk successor linked with Liverpool last summer is "still on their radar"

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Liverpool remain seriously interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck despite the Germany international signing a new contract earlier this year.

The Reds are expected to prioritise a centre-back over the next two transfer windows as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez move closer to the end of their current deals.

Schlotterbeck is one of several high-level options being monitored, alongside Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona defender Jules Koundé.

Schlotterbeck remains a top target for Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Schlotterbeck remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar despite committing his future to Dortmund.

Pete O’Rourke explained: “Nico Schlotterbeck is a long-term target, the Borussia Dortmund and Germany centre-back who was linked with the move to Liverpool last summer. He signed a new deal but I’m sure is a player who is still on their radar.”

Liverpool also admire Murillo, while Bastoni has been tracked for some time and Koundé’s versatility makes him another attractive possibility.

Schlotterbeck’s importance to Dortmund remains obvious. Ahead of their latest Bundesliga fixture, BVB coach Niko Kovač praised the defender’s commitment despite ongoing ankle discomfort, saying:

“You can see how important he is to the team, how he gives his all.”

Schlotterbeck looks like the most natural Van Dijk successor

Of the four names being discussed, Schlotterbeck arguably offers the clearest fit for what Liverpool will eventually need.

He is left-footed, aggressive in duels, comfortable defending high up the pitch and capable of breaking lines with his passing. At 26, he is also entering his prime rather than still needing several seasons of development.

Murillo offers Premier League experience, Bastoni brings elite tactical quality and Koundé provides greater versatility. Schlotterbeck, however, looks closest to being a natural long-term replacement on the left side of central defence.

The new Dortmund contract makes a transfer significantly more expensive, but it does not necessarily make one impossible.

Liverpool will also have to decide what role Ronald Araujo plays long term if his loan becomes permanent. If Araujo continues mainly at right-back, adding another elite centre-back becomes even more logical.

Liverpool cannot replace Van Dijk like-for-like. But if they want someone with leadership, physicality and progressive passing ability, Schlotterbeck deserves to remain near the top of the list.

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