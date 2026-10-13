Nico Schlotterbeck in action for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, with several European heavyweights keeping a close watch on the Borussia Dortmund defender.

According to Fussball News, the German international has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Barcelona ahead of a potential move.

Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their defensive options, and Schlotterbeck could be an attractive option. The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Dortmund, and his performances and ability on the ball make him a tempting prospect for Europe’s elite clubs.

Schlotterbeck could be an attractive option

The centre-back has several qualities that could make him a solid addition to Real Madrid’s defence. His composure in possession, ability to distribute from deep, and strength in one-on-one situations could prove useful for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation, while Barcelona are reportedly assessing the defender’s performances. The interest could become competitive if Dortmund eventually consider selling their defensive mainstay.

However, there is no indication that a transfer is imminent. Dortmund have not received official offers, and negotiations with the interested clubs have yet to begin, according to the report.

Dortmund could demand a significant fee

Schlotterbeck signed a contract extension in April 2026, committing his future to Dortmund until June 2031. His agreement reportedly includes a €50 million to €60 million release clause for certain clubs, though it remains unclear which teams can activate it.

Dortmund reportedly value the defender at more than €70 million outside those conditions, potentially making a deal expensive for interested suitors.

The German international’s long-term contract puts Dortmund in a strong negotiating position, meaning a departure is far from guaranteed.

Nevertheless, a release clause could make Schlotterbeck’s situation one to watch ahead of next summer’s transfer window. Real Madrid and Liverpool could explore their options if they decide to strengthen their respective defences.