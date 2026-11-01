Liverpool accelerate defensive rebuild as they identify two targets to replace Van Dijk

Liverpool are stepping up plans for a major defensive rebuild, with Borussia Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck and Nottingham Forest star Murillo emerging as two of the most prominent centre-backs under consideration.

Strengthening the heart of the defence has become an important part of Liverpool’s long-term planning as uncertainty grows around the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Reds want defenders who can not only cope physically but also build attacks from deep, defend large spaces and operate comfortably in a possession-heavy system.

Schlotterbeck and Murillo remain major defensive targets

According to Daily Briefing, Schlotterbeck remains one of Liverpool’s leading centre-back targets despite signing a new Borussia Dortmund contract earlier this year.

Murillo is also admired, alongside Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Koundé.

Liverpool have not submitted a formal offer for Schlotterbeck or Murillo. For now, the process remains centred on scouting, performance analysis and assessing the conditions that would be required for future negotiations.

Schlotterbeck’s new Dortmund contract runs until 2031 and reportedly contains a release mechanism worth around €50-60million for selected clubs from summer 2027. Outside those conditions, Dortmund have been linked with valuations above €70million.

The Germany international has developed into a major leader at Dortmund and now captains the club. His left-footed distribution, ability to step into midfield, aggression in duels and aerial presence make him particularly suited to Liverpool’s requirements.

Murillo represents a different but equally appealing option.

The 24-year-old is already proven in the Premier League and combines explosive recovery pace with aggressive one-on-one defending and confidence carrying or passing the ball out from the back.

Nottingham Forest have no intention of allowing him to leave in January. He is contracted until 2030, meaning Forest are under little financial pressure and would require an enormous offer before reconsidering their position.

Liverpool are looking for a long term Van Dijk replacement

Both players fit Liverpool’s recruitment strategy, but they offer different advantages.

Schlotterbeck arguably looks like the more natural stylistic successor to Van Dijk. He is left-footed, comfortable breaking lines with passes and has developed genuine leadership qualities at Dortmund.

At 26, he is also approaching the prime years of his career rather than requiring several seasons of development.

Murillo is younger and already knows exactly what Premier League football demands. That matters.

Liverpool would not have to wonder whether he can handle the pace, physicality or intensity of English football. His speed would also be particularly useful in a defensive system that asks centre-backs to operate high up the pitch.

The problem with Murillo is price. Forest sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for a huge fee in the summer and therefore have little financial incentive to cash in on another major asset. Their strong contractual position means Liverpool may have to pay a considerable premium.

Double Liverpool exit: Major squad changes with two senior players heading out