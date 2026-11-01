Man United receive major encouragement in pursuit of proven Premier League attacker

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Manchester United have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the Crystal Palace striker increasingly expected to leave Selhurst Park during the January transfer window.

United have been tracking the 29-year-old for several months and their need for another centre-forward has become more urgent because of Benjamin Šeško’s injury problems.

Mateta’s Premier League experience and contract situation could make him one of the more realistic options available midway through the season.

Mateta is pushing towards January exit

According to TEAMtalk, Mateta is increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace in January, with his representatives working to secure a suitable move.

Man United remain firmly interested, although Nottingham Forest, Everton and clubs elsewhere in Europe are also monitoring his situation. Importantly for United, Mateta is understood to favour remaining in the Premier League.

United’s interest is long-standing. Jason Wilcox reportedly views Mateta’s Premier League experience and proven scoring record as particularly valuable, while the striker is also believed to be open to an Old Trafford move.

Mateta has scored double figures in each of his last three Premier League seasons, making him far less of an adaptation risk than several younger alternatives.

CaughtOffside reported recently that Mateta is one of four forwards on United’s shortlist alongside Nicolò Tresoldi, Igor Matanovic and Dion Beljo.

Mateta may be the most sensible solution for Man United

For Man United, Mateta makes a lot of sense.

Šeško remains the long-term No.9, so spending another enormous fee on a young striker could create an unnecessary problem once he returns.

Mateta offers something different. He is physically strong, understands Premier League defending and could immediately lead the line without requiring months to settle. His contract situation should also make him considerably cheaper than Tresoldi, who is valued at around £42million.

The downside is age. At 29, Mateta would not offer much resale value.

But January is about solving immediate problems, and United desperately need reliable goals and depth.

If Palace are genuinely prepared to sell and Mateta remains keen on Old Trafford, this could be one of the most practical deals available to United.

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