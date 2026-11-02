Liverpool could benefit from Chelsea U-turn in race for Ligue 1 superstar

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Liverpool have received a potentially significant boost in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with Chelsea now understood to have abandoned plans to revisit a deal for the Senegal international.

Camara came extremely close to joining Chelsea on deadline day in the summer, but Monaco pulled the plug late in negotiations despite agreements having been reached.

Chelsea have now decided to move on and prioritise Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott instead, leaving Liverpool with a clearer route towards Camara.

Chelsea have moved on from Camara

According to Football Insider, Chelsea no longer plan to pursue Camara and are instead focusing their January efforts on Scott.

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke explained that Scott is now ahead of Camara on Chelsea’s list and is the deal they would most like to complete when the window opens.

That is good news for Liverpool. The Reds have retained strong interest in Camara and recently contacted his representatives, asking to be kept informed about his situation at Monaco. A January move is not guaranteed, but Liverpool are now regarded as one of the best-placed Premier League clubs to sign him.

CaughtOffside has also reported that Camara and Scott sit high on Liverpool’s midfield shortlist, while Chelsea’s decision to prioritise Scott could effectively separate the two clubs’ transfer plans.

Liverpool could benefit from this Chelsea stance

This development should be welcomed by Liverpool.

Camara fits the profile Andoni Iraola appears to want in midfield: young, athletic, press-resistant and capable of playing both as a deeper midfielder and in a box-to-box role.

The biggest issue may now be Monaco rather than competition from Chelsea. Camara is contracted until 2029 and remains an important starter, so Monaco have little reason to accept a discounted January offer. Reports suggest a deal could require compromises from Liverpool, the player and Monaco.

Still, removing Chelsea from the race changes the picture considerably.

Liverpool were previously competing against a club that had already come within hours of signing Camara. Now Chelsea are concentrating on Scott, while Liverpool can focus more directly on the Monaco midfielder.

If the Reds genuinely see Camara as one of their leading 2027 midfield targets, this may be the opening they were waiting for.

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