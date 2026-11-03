Terms agreed: Martinez exit edges closer as Man United star reaches agreement

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Manchester United could be moving closer to losing Lisandro Martínez in 2027, with a fresh report claiming the Argentina international has reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with Atlético Madrid.

The situation remains unconfirmed at club level, but the 28-year-old’s future is already under serious scrutiny.

Martínez’s current contract expires next summer, although United retain an option to extend it until 2028, giving the club a major decision to make over the coming weeks.

Man United defender agrees personal terms

According to North Bank Insider, Martínez has agreed personal terms with Atlético Madrid and is keen on completing the move in 2027.

That specific agreement remains unverified, but there is stronger reporting behind Atlético’s wider interest.

Sky Sports reported that Martínez wanted to join Atlético during the summer and that his Manchester United future became increasingly uncertain following his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy.

The same outlet later reported that Martínez now wants to leave United next summer, with Atlético again among the clubs interested.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Martínez’s representatives and United are expected to hold direct talks during November. The discussions will cover his performances, behaviour, contract situation and whether the club should trigger its option to extend his deal until 2028.

Extending first could protect United

Even if Martínez wants Atlético, United still have some control.

Allowing a defender they signed for a major fee to leave for nothing would make little financial sense. Activating the one-year option would protect his value and still leave the door open to a sale.

That decision has become more complicated after Martínez’s recent red card against Chelsea and his earlier public criticism of United’s transfer planning.

United are already planning defensive reinforcements, particularly at centre-back and left-back, which makes Martínez’s future even more important to resolve quickly.

The personal-terms claim may eventually prove accurate, but for now the stronger conclusion is simpler: Atlético’s interest is real, Martínez’s future is genuinely uncertain, and November could be decisive in determining whether he stays or leaves in 2027.

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