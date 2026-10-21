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Manchester United are reportedly preparing to trigger a contract extension for Lisandro Martínez despite the defender’s recent fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

The Argentina international has endured a difficult period at Old Trafford, with his future coming under scrutiny following a public outburst against senior officials.

However, United could now activate an additional year in his contract, although the decision may have more to do with protecting his transfer value than securing his long-term future.

Man United reportedly planning Lisandro Martinez contract extension

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are preparing to activate the one-year extension clause in Martínez’s existing contract.

The defender is approaching the final stages of his current agreement, leaving the club facing the possibility of losing him without receiving a transfer fee.

United spent approximately £56 million to sign Martínez from Ajax in 2022, when Erik ten Hag was in charge.

Despite his experience and previous importance to the team, the Argentine’s future has become increasingly uncertain following his recent disagreements with the club’s leadership.

The report suggests United are keen to protect the financial value of their investment by extending his contract.

Such a move would strengthen the club’s negotiating position if interested teams attempt to sign Martínez during the summer transfer window.

Atlético Madrid are reportedly among the European clubs monitoring the defender’s situation.

Triggering the extension would not necessarily mean that Martínez is part of Carrick’s long-term plans.

Instead, it could allow United to demand a transfer fee for the 28-year-old rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The fallout with Man United hierarchy: What exactly happened

The decision to extend Martínez’s contract strictly for transfer leverage follows a toxic period of internal dispute.

Following United’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid, Martínez launched an explosive public attack on the club’s hierarchy, openly criticizing technical director Jason Wilcox and accusing board members of failing to properly invest in squad depth.

Particular frustration boiled over after 20-year-old center-back Ayden Heaven was forced to play out of position at left-back due to unaddressed injuries to Luke Shaw.

While Martínez later held clear-the-air meetings and issued an apology for the timing of his comments, the public outburst—combined with ongoing fitness issues—severely damaged his standing within Carrington.

With trust eroded between both parties, triggering his contract extension serves as an exit strategy rather than a commitment to his long-term future.