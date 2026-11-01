Latest: Man United could cash in on key defender after relationship breakdown

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be heading towards a major defensive change in 2027, with Lisandro Martínez reportedly attracting serious interest from both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

The Argentina international’s contract expires at the end of the season, although United retain an option to extend it by another year.

However, the relationship between player and club has deteriorated badly in recent weeks, raising the possibility of a January departure if a suitable offer arrives.

Barcelona and Atlético want Martínez

According to AS, both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are positioning themselves to sign Martínez.

The report claims neither United nor the player currently appears keen to exercise the one-year extension option, while a winter exit is also being considered if an acceptable fee is offered.

Martínez would otherwise be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January ahead of a summer free transfer.

The tension follows his public criticism of United’s transfer planning after the Champions League defeat to Atlético. Sky Sports reported that Martínez had already pushed for a move to Atlético during the summer, but no suitable offer arrived.

Barcelona’s interest is becoming more concrete too. The Catalan club have made enquiries about the conditions of a possible deal.

Selling Martínez in January looks sensible from Man United

United face an awkward decision.

Martínez remains one of their best defenders and, according to AS, has been the club’s strongest centre-back statistically this season, leading United defenders in clearances, recoveries and duel success.

But keeping an unhappy player into the final months of his contract carries obvious risk.

United are already planning a defensive rebuild, with new centre-backs and left-backs being considered.

If Barcelona or Atlético offer a reasonable fee in January, United may be better off selling rather than allowing the situation to drift.

The alternative is activating the extension purely to protect his value, but that could create another prolonged contract saga.

At this stage, the relationship looks increasingly close to its natural end.

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