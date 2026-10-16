Michael Carrick in early for training but one notable Man Utd star "among the last players to arrive"

Michael Carrick during a Manchester United training session (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was reportedly in early at Carrington today, but Lisandro Martinez didn’t arrive for training until two hours later.

According to the Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst on X, the Argentina international was among the last players to arrive for today’s training session, which is certainly an interesting detail after his outburst earlier in the week.

Martinez hit out at Man Utd sporting director Jason Wilcox in an interview after the Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid, and he’s since met with the club, apologised to the fans, and received a fine for his behaviour, according to BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old now surely needs to respond and do his talking on the pitch instead, but that also surely means making a statement with extra work on the training ground.

See below as Luckhurst has reported on Martinez being one of the last to arrive today…

Michael Carrick in early again this morning at Carrington. Lisandro Martinez among the last players to arrive around two hours later. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 16, 2026

Perhaps it’s reading a bit too much into nothing that significant, but one imagines there’ll be some United fans who’ll be frustrated not to see Martinez making more of a big effort to show his commitment after this rather unhelpful public row.

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Manchester United need a response against Leeds

United take on Leeds in a tricky Premier League game this weekend, and Carrick really needs to see a response from his players.

MUFC have just two wins out of nine so far this season, and a trip to Elland Road doesn’t look like the easiest way to fix that poor recent record.

Still, if United are to have a good season, this is precisely the kind of test of their character that they need to pass, and it could have huge implications for Carrick too.

The English tactician did well as interim manager last season, but now is a big test for him as things haven’t gone well since he took the job permanently.