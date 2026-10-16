Michael Carrick to speak today as Lisandro Martinez apologises and Man United issue punishment

Lisandro Martinez and Michael Carrick (Photo by Carl Recine, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly given Lisandro Martinez a fine for his outburst after the Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid this week.

The Argentina international has released a statement apologising for hitting out at Man Utd sporting director Jason Wilcox in a post-match interview, while Michael Carrick is due to speak to the press later today.

According to BBC Sport, it’s understood that Martinez’s punishment is a fine, while the 28-year-old has been quoted as saying he accepts he made a mistake handling his frustration the way he did.

Lisandro Martinez’s apology on social media

Posting on social media to update fans, Martinez said: “Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager.

“It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

Martinez backed by United teammates over club criticism

As we revealed here earlier this week, Martinez’s critical comments are shared by other players in the United squad, and it’s a feeling that’s been growing for some time.

The poor mood inside Old Trafford is nothing new, and many fans will also likely feel that Martinez was only expressing something they all believe too.

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At the same time, there’s perhaps little to be gained from going public with it like this, as it just attracts more negative headlines and pressure.

Martinez will now hope to move on from this and he’ll need to start performing a bit better too, because for all the valid criticisms he had of the board, he has also not quite done his bit with some occasionally lacklustre performances on the pitch.