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Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford next summer despite holding clear-the-air talks with the club’s hierarchy following his explosive criticism of technical director Jason Wilcox.

The Argentine international sparked controversy after publicly questioning United’s summer recruitment strategy following Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Although Martínez has since apologised for the timing and manner of his comments, a fresh report claims the 28-year-old remains determined to leave the club when his contract expires.

Lisandro Martinez wants to quit Manchester United

According to a report from The Sun, Martínez held clear-the-air talks with Manchester United executives after issuing a public apology for his explosive television tirade following Tuesday night’s 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

However, despite walking back the public nature of his criticism, the 28-year-old remains resolute in his stance.

As per the report, Martínez has no intention of signing a new contract and plans to walk away when his current deal reaches its conclusion next summer, putting United in a position where they may be forced to sell him during the upcoming windows.

Ayden Heaven left-back decision reportedly triggered Lisandro Martinez frustration

The report also sheds light on the specific issue that allegedly prompted Martínez’s criticism of Wilcox.

According to the report, Martinez was particularly unhappy about Manchester United’s failure to strengthen their options at left-back during the summer transfer window.

With Luke Shaw struggling with another injury setback, Carrick was forced to deploy young centre-back Ayden Heaven in an unfamiliar position.

Heaven, 20, is primarily a central defender, but United’s shortage of specialist left-backs reportedly left the manager with limited alternatives.

Martínez is said to have viewed the situation as an avoidable consequence of poor recruitment planning.

Seeing a promising young center-back thrust out of position in high-stakes matches infuriated Martínez, who viewed the roster void as a direct failure of transfer planning.

Martinez’s outburst exposes how bad things are behind the scenes at the club

The rift surrounding Martínez provides a stark glimpse into the chaos at Old Trafford.

Reports indicate that several senior squad members quietly back the defender’s sentiments, agreeing that the summer recruitment strategy left Michael Carrick’s squad dangerously thin across key positions.

With United struggling for consistency on the pitch and high-profile players openly questioning the board’s execution, the growing tension between the dressing room and executive management shows a club firmly in crisis mode.