Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as Hansi Flick looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Spanish champions have already made enquiries about the Argentina international, who has indicated that he is prepared to leave Old Trafford next summer.

Lisandro Martinez attracts Barcelona interest

The 28-year-old has experienced a difficult period at Manchester United, with injuries and inconsistent team performances raising questions about his long-term future at the club.

Despite those difficulties, Martinez remains highly regarded across Europe, and his ability to operate as a left-sided centre-back makes him an attractive option for Barcelona.

Flick wants to add an experienced defender to his squad, especially as the club looks to improve its options alongside Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin.

Barcelona have previously considered moves for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, but securing his services could prove difficult. Martinez represents a potentially more attainable alternative, and the Catalan giants have already explored the conditions of a possible transfer.

The Argentine could also welcome a fresh challenge after telling United he wants to move on from the club.

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Manchester United face decision over Martinez future

However, Barcelona will need to negotiate with Manchester United before completing a deal. Martinez’s current contract expires next summer, although United have an option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Activating that clause would allow United to protect his transfer value and maintain greater control over his future.

The situation could become particularly interesting in January, with Barcelona keen to strengthen their defence during the winter window rather than wait until the summer.

Manchester United must now decide whether to retain Martinez or consider offers for a player who appears ready for a new challenge.

With Barcelona already making enquiries, a potential transfer could gather momentum in the coming months. The Spanish giants could offer the defender an opportunity to revive his career, while United may prefer to negotiate a sale rather than risk losing him without a transfer fee.