Expert names Man United starter who "could be replaced" by Michael Carrick soon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly planning for a future without Lisandro Martinez, with the club already carrying out background work on potential replacements ahead of the January transfer window.



The Argentina international has endured a difficult start to the season, both on and off the pitch.

His performances have come under scrutiny, while his public criticism of United’s hierarchy has only added more uncertainty around his long-term position at Old Trafford.

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With United already planning a defensive overhaul, Martinez could now be one of the first players affected.

Man United doing ‘due diligence’ on Martinez replacements

According to Football Insider, Man United are already assessing possible replacements for Martinez.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown believes the club have serious concerns over the 28-year-old’s consistency and could move for another centre-back in January or next summer.

“Everybody knows it’s happening, Man United want to improve their defence, because it hasn’t been good enough,” Brown said.

He added: “There is every chance Martinez could be replaced, if not in January then next summer, with a player who can bring a bit more consistency and command that back line.”

Brown also claims United are already “doing their due diligence on a few different players” as they assess the market.

Martinez’s future now looks tied to United’s defensive rebuild

This story fits with what United are already planning more broadly.

Sky Sports reported that the club intend to strengthen at both centre-back and left-back over the next two transfer windows, with Michael Carrick open to January additions. That clearly puts Martinez under pressure.

He still started Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, but was taken off at half-time, and uncertainty around his contract only makes the situation more delicate.

United also hold an option to extend his deal, so they are unlikely to simply lose him for nothing.

The sensible approach would be to separate the recent controversy from the footballing decision. If Martinez can rediscover consistency, he still has qualities United need.

But if the club genuinely believe they require a more commanding and reliable centre-back, replacing him now makes far more sense than delaying another rebuild.

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