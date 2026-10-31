Danny Murphy tears into Lisandro Martínez after Chelsea defeat

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy ripped into Lisandro Martínez following his “ridiculous” red card during Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine defender was dismissed midway through the second half after picking up two yellow cards in under two minutes, leaving under-fire manager Michael Carrick facing immense scrutiny as United’s winless streak stretched to nine games.

Danny Murphy brands Lisandro Martínez a liability after Chelsea defeat

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live, pundit Danny Murphy did not hold back in his scathing assessment of the 28-year-old center-back.

Murphy questioned the defender’s mentality and suggested he could no longer be trusted in important matches.

He was initially encouraged by Manchester United’s performance against Chelsea, believing Carrick’s side had shown signs of improvement during the first half.

However, the former England international felt Martínez’s actions undermined the team’s efforts.

He said: “Got to be of a positive mindset, and you have got to keep going. That first half was really good, they set up well, they made chances and looked like a team again.

“Lisandro Martínez has got a lot to answer to, because the first goal was mainly his fault. The sending off is absolutely ridiculous.

“Obviously, he is going to apologize in the dressing room, but his mindset is not right to play. You can’t rely on him. He is a liability.”

Michael Carrick blanked Martínez after sending off

The fallout from the defender’s moment of madness was immediately visible on the touchline. As a dejected Martínez trudged off the pitch toward the dressing room, TV cameras captured Michael Carrick staring straight ahead and completely ignoring his center-back.

Michael Carrick and Lisandro Martinez didn't acknowledge each other as the defender walked off following his red card. Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ?? https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 pic.twitter.com/24HGE6xnzs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

With United falling to their third consecutive defeat and sliding further down the table, Martínez’s disciplinary collapse has placed even more pressure on Carrick who continues to be let down by his players.

With Jasosn Wilcox and Omar Berrada spotted boarding the Man United team bus following the defeat, it remains to be seen what happens next.

For now, Carrick has maintained that he will be the manager going into the midweek Champions League clash against Roma.