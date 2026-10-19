Lisandro Martinez could leave Man United in high profile move as a free agent

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Lisandro Martinez’s increasingly uncertain situation at Manchester United, with the Catalan club potentially viewing the Argentina international as an attractive free-transfer opportunity in 2027.

Martinez’s future has come under serious scrutiny after his public criticism of United’s hierarchy following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Although he later held clear-the-air talks and apologised for how the situation was handled, doubts over his long-term future have not disappeared.

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His contract is currently due to expire next summer, although United retain an option to extend it by another year.

Barcelona tracking Martinez after agent discussions

According to Sky Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Martinez has discussed his future with his representative amid growing frustration at Old Trafford.

His camp has reportedly made contact with potentially interested clubs in case a departure becomes possible.

Barcelona are among those monitoring developments closely. The Spanish champions have been familiar with Martinez’s profile for several years and particularly value his qualities as a left-footed centre-back.

If United choose not to extend his contract, Barca could explore signing him without a transfer fee in the summer of 2027.

Man United control the situation of the defender

From Barcelona’s perspective, this is exactly the type of opportunity worth watching.

Martinez is experienced at the highest level, comfortable progressing the ball and capable of playing aggressively in a high defensive line. Those qualities would naturally suit Barcelona’s possession-heavy approach.

However, describing him as an inevitable free agent would be premature. The Guardian recently highlighted that Martinez is approaching the end of his existing deal while uncertainty continues around his future following the public fallout.

Crucially, United still possess that additional 12-month option. Even if Martinez decides he wants to leave, the club could activate it simply to protect his market value rather than lose an experienced Argentina international for nothing.

That makes Barcelona’s interest more complicated than a straightforward free transfer.

Still, the fact his future is being discussed at all shows how quickly circumstances have changed. A player once considered a cornerstone of United’s defence could now become one of the most interesting defensive opportunities on Barcelona’s 2027 shortlist.

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