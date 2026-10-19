Man United make Michael Carrick sack decision after disappointing Leeds United draw

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United have no immediate plans to sack Michael Carrick, despite Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United extending the club’s worrying run without a victory.

Pressure on Carrick had intensified following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, but the performance at Elland Road appears to have strengthened his position rather than pushed him closer to the exit.

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United remain 13th in the Premier League with only one victory from their opening seven matches, so Carrick is hardly secure long term. For now, though, INEOS appear prepared to give him more time.

Carrick safe despite ‘eerie parallels’ with Amorim

According to Manchester Evening News chief United correspondent Tyrone Marshall believes Carrick will not suffer the same fate as Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was dismissed in January after United also drew 1-1 at Elland Road, creating an obvious comparison following Sunday’s result.

However, Marshall wrote: “No chance the same fate befalls Michael Carrick, despite the eerie parallels.”

He added: “This was a performance that showed the players are backing their head coach.”

That dressing-room support could prove crucial for Carrick, particularly after a turbulent week dominated by Lisandro Martinez’s public criticism of the hierarchy.

INEOS are right to resist another quick change at Man United

United’s results simply have not been good enough, but replacing Carrick immediately would feel like another attempt to treat the symptom rather than the wider problem.

Reuters noted that United showed greater discipline and resilience against Leeds, even though familiar problems in possession and at set-pieces remained.

That matters. Carrick’s team did not suddenly look transformed, but there was enough fight to suggest he has not lost the dressing room. Sacking a manager while the players are still responding to him would be difficult to justify.

The pressure will not disappear, however. United have won only two of their first ten matches in all competitions and now face Como in the Champions League before another important league fixture against Bournemouth.

Carrick therefore has breathing room, not complete security.

INEOS appear willing to judge him over the coming matches rather than react to one result.

Given United’s long history of managerial upheaval, that patience may actually be the more sensible approach.

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