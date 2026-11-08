Carrick breaks silence on Man United future ahead of international break

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United vs Sunderland
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has admitted he has received no guarantees over his Manchester United future beyond Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

The United head coach remains under significant pressure despite Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback victory over Roma.

That result finally ended a lengthy winless run, but it has not completely removed doubts surrounding his position at Old Trafford.

With the November international break beginning immediately after the Villa game, speculation has naturally increased that United’s hierarchy could use the two-week pause to reassess the managerial situation.

Carrick says he is carrying on as normal at Man United

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Carrick was directly asked whether the club had told him he would still be in charge after the international break.

“No, I’ve just carried on as absolute normal,” he replied, according to Man United’s official website.

Carrick also insisted he was not approaching the Villa fixture with uncertainty, saying his focus remained entirely on preparing his players and building momentum from the Roma victory.

The situation is still delicate. United gave Carrick additional time after the damaging 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, but they have won only once in their last ten matches across all competitions.

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Carrick Man United
Report: Man United explore Bundesliga option as Michael Carrick replacement
Michael Carrick Man United
Man United ready to step into the market in January to correct their summer mistake
Manchester United logo on corner flag
Man United intensify interest in 21-year-old with ‘great future’ amid rising interest

Aston Villa game could still shape Carrick’s future

Michael Carrick in his press conference.
Michael Carrick in his press conference.

Carrick’s calm public stance is understandable, but Sunday feels like another important test.

The win over Roma showed that his players are still capable of responding under pressure. The challenge now is proving it was the start of a recovery rather than another isolated result.

United are also continuing to assess alternatives. CaughtOffside reported that Eddie Howe is ready to take the job immediately if United decide to make a change, while Julian Nagelsmann remains another candidate.

David Ornstein has previously explained that United genuinely wanted Carrick to have more time rather than simply keeping him because alternatives were unavailable.

That support matters, but it clearly is not unconditional.

A convincing victory over Villa could strengthen Carrick’s position significantly heading into the break. Another damaging defeat, however, would inevitably bring the managerial debate straight back to the forefront.

Report: Man United explore Bundesliga option as Michael Carrick replacement

More Stories Michael Carrick

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *