Man United intensify interest in 21-year-old with 'great future' amid rising interest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are emerging as the Premier League club showing the strongest interest in Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón as they begin planning the next stage of their defensive rebuild.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding rise under Cesc Fàbregas in Italy, establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most promising young defenders.

His performances have now earned him a first senior Spain call-up, while United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all monitoring his progress.

Man United leading Premier League interest

According to AS, Man United have been the most persistent English club in their pursuit of Ramón, although Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping the defender on their radar. Read the AS report on Jacobo Ramón

Ramón is currently focused on Como and is not expected to leave during January, meaning any serious transfer battle is more likely to develop next summer.

The biggest complication for United is Real Madrid. Los Blancos retained 50 per cent of Ramón’s rights when selling him to Como and can reportedly bring him back for around €10million.

Madrid remain impressed by his progress and could eventually exercise that option before deciding whether he has a place in their first-team squad.

Fàbregas has previously made his admiration clear, describing Ramón as “a young player with a great future” when discussing the defender’s potential.

Ramón looks like the type of defender United need

From a Man United perspective, the interest makes plenty of sense.

Ramón is young, physically imposing at 1.96m and comfortable building attacks from defence. He has also developed a goalscoring threat, contributing three goals and two assists for Como this season.

United have already seen his quality first-hand. Ramón scored during Como’s 4-1 Champions League victory over them in October, a performance that reportedly strengthened their interest.

United have increased their monitoring of the Spaniard as they assess potential defensive additions for 2027.

The difficulty is that United do not control the situation. Madrid’s inexpensive buy-back clause gives them a huge advantage, while Ramón is attracting interest from several major clubs.

Still, United should remain in the conversation. If they want to build a younger, more technically secure defence, Ramón fits that strategy extremely well.

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