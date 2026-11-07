Michael Carrick, Manager of Man United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating their plans to sign a new defender in the January transfer window as Michael Carrick looks to address the club’s defensive problems.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils are preparing to strengthen their right-back options, as Diogo Dalot’s inconsistent performances have raised concerns at the club.

The Portuguese international has struggled to convince this season, drawing criticism from supporters and pundits. Despite remaining a regular in Carrick’s starting lineup, his long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

United decided against making significant defensive additions during the summer transfer window, but the situation has prompted the club’s recruitment department to reconsider its approach ahead of January.

Manchester United consider Diogo Dalot replacement

Dalot has made more than 250 appearances for Manchester United since arriving from Porto in 2018. However, the 27-year-old could face tougher competition if the club secures a new right-back.

The defender is reportedly determined to fight for his position, although United believe improvements are necessary across their defensive department.

They have struggled defensively throughout the campaign, and bringing in fresh personnel could help Carrick establish greater stability at the back.

Wesley emerges as a potential target for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Roma defender Wesley has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Premier League giants.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has impressed in Italy this season, registering three assists in nine Serie A appearances. His attacking contributions and ability to operate at right-back could make him an attractive option for United.

However, securing his services will not be straightforward, as the defender has attracted interest from other European clubs. His contract with Roma runs until 2030, putting the Italian side in a strong negotiating position.

It remains to be seen whether United will make a formal approach in January, but strengthening their defensive options appears increasingly important.