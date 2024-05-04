West Ham are reportedly keeping a close eye on young Brazilian star Wesley but may face competition from several top sides.

Hammers fans will be delighted to see the back of the month of April, a month which saw them only produce one win in the Premier League and launched out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen.

Currently sitting ninth in the league, the pressure is firmly on David Moyes with many West Ham fans wanting him replaced at the end of the season.

But according to a report from Claret and Hugh, Tim Steidten is already setting up plans for the summer transfer window regardless of the managerial situation with Brazilian star Wesley on his shortlist.

The electric winger who currently plays for Brazilian side Corinthians is considered one of the next big talents to come out of South America.

West Ham face competition for Brazilian star

The 19-year-old however has also caught the eye of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who could provide stiff competition for the London outfit.

Diego Simeone has always had a keen eye for South American talent and his side’s interest confirms the potential of the player.

The Hammers still have some big games left to play this campaign as they face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon before travelling to Manchester City on the final day of the season.