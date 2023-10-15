Staveley working on a deal to bring Brazil striker with €100m release clause

Newcastle is reportedly showing interest in signing Wesley, a young talent from Corinthians, according to Bolavip Brazil (via Sport Witness).

As per the report, the youngster has managed to draw attention of the Newcastle chiefs who are interested in signing him.

Interest from the financially loaded Newcastle ‘could change everything’ for the Brazilian club as they as the sale of the starlet will help the club financially.

While the player is said to have a €100 million release clause in his contract, it doesn’t necessarily mean Newcastle would need to pay that amount.

Backed by the PIF, the club has the financial clout to make a competitive offer for the young player.

The interest from Newcastle, with its substantial financial backing, could potentially pave the way for the signing of Wesley.

 

