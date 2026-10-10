Wesley Franca in acton for Brazil against Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Roma defender Wesley is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs after impressive performances in Italy, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur continuing to monitor him.

The Brazilian has established himself as an exciting option for clubs looking to strengthen their defence, and his ability to play on either flank makes him an attractive prospect.

Wesley could be an exciting addition for Premier League clubs

Wesley has impressed since joining Roma from Flamengo, demonstrating his attacking quality and defensive versatility in Serie A. His ability to contribute in both phases of the game could make him a useful addition for several English clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have maintained their interest in the Brazilian, with scouts continuing to follow his development.

The 23-year-old has shown he can play right-back or on the opposite flank, giving his manager greater tactical flexibility. That versatility could prove particularly valuable for clubs competing across multiple competitions, where squad depth and adaptability are essential.

Arsenal could view Wesley as an option to add competition in their defensive department, while Liverpool may value his ability to provide width and contribute to attacking transitions.

Tottenham could also benefit from adding a versatile defender to their squad, particularly if they want greater flexibility when building attacks from wide areas.

Roma could face growing pressure to keep Wesley

Meanwhile, Roma will be keen to retain the Brazilian as they continue building a competitive squad under Gian Piero Gasperini. Wesley’s ability to perform in different positions has added another dimension to his game, making him an increasingly valuable member of the Italian side.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham will formalise their interest in the coming transfer windows. For now, Wesley appears to have done enough to remain firmly on the radar of clubs looking for a versatile defensive reinforcement.