Jacobo Ramon celebrates with Como teammate Nico Paz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly all showing an interest in Como’s talented young centre-back Jacobo Ramon.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the top young defenders in Europe in recent times, forming a key part of this hugely impressive Como side.

Ramon has been on the radar of top Premier League clubs for some time, as previously revealed via the Daily Briefing, and there’s now been a further update.

It seems Arsenal, Man Utd, and Chelsea remain the main suitors for Ramon, though his situation is complicated by Real Madrid having a sell-on clause and buy-back clause, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spain Under-21 international’s market value is now likely to have risen to around €50m, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

What does the future hold for Jacobo Ramon?

Ramon, similarly to Nico Paz, started out at Real Madrid and has developed superbly since moving to Como.

Los Blancos will surely be tempted to try re-signing these players, even if their fine form will also have attracted strong interest from elsewhere.

Real Madrid look to have done well to insert both a buy-back clause and sell-on clause in Ramon’s deal with Como, putting them firmly in control of his future.

The Premier League could be tempting for him, though, with Arsenal a particularly exciting project right now, where defenders have really thrived under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Jacobo Ramon to replace Lisandro Martinez?

Ramon is also just the kind of young talent who’d appeal to Chelsea, but perhaps a move to United could make the most sense for him right now.

As revealed via today’s Daily Briefing exclusive, Lisandro Martinez could be on his way out of Old Trafford soon, and he’s on the radar of Como as a possible replacement for Ramon.

Perhaps MUFC could have some advantage in the race for Ramon if they could include Martinez in a deal for him this January.

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Still, United are not in a good way right now and that might hurt them, whereas Arsenal look like title favourites and Chelsea at least look like a good club for young players to get the chance to play regularly and develop, even if things aren’t going entirely to plan on the pitch.