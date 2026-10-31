Arsenal remain in contact over striker loan with view to permanent transfer

Endrick and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Diego Souto, Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly maintained contacts over a possible loan transfer deal for Real Madrid striker Endrick ahead of January.

The Brazil international has long been considered an exciting young talent with a big future, but it hasn’t quite happened for him at the Bernabeu.

Endrick went out on loan to Lyon in the second half of last season to get more playing time, and it now seems Arsenal are also eyeing up a loan deal this winter.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who add that the Gunners would also want the option to make Endrick’s move permanent, though Real Madrid’s stance is still that they trust the player and want to keep him.

The 20-year-old’s situation surely can’t continue like this for much longer, though, as he’s simply not getting enough minutes in Madrid, with his representatives reported to be open to new opportunities for their client.

Could Arsenal rescue Endrick’s career?

Endrick could still have a very promising career ahead of him, but he’s surely running out of time to make the right move to take the next step in his development.

As much as Real might want him to stick around for a bit longer, it increasingly seems like he’d be better off somewhere like Arsenal, where there should be a first-team role for him.

Mikel Arteta has previously worked wonders with Martin Odegaard, who also moved to the Emirates Stadium from Real at a young age, going on to become a star player and club captain.

Arsenal need more options up front at the moment, so Endrick could be ideal to come in and give the north London giants an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres.

That would also work out well for Endrick, who has shown what he can do when given more of a chance during his loan stint with Lyon.

If Los Blancos won’t give him those minutes, then he needs to get out as soon as possible for the good of his career.

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